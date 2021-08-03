Cancel
Long Jumper Brittney Reese Wins Silver in For Team USA in Fourth Olympic Games

By Christina Stiehl
PopSugar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrack and field athlete Brittney Reese competed in her fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo, and the 34-year-old won another medal in the long jump, this time silver. She placed fifth in Beijing in 2008, won gold in London in 2012, and got silver in Rio in 2016. So with this impressive career, the 34-year-old acknowledged that the field part of track and field events don't get as much recognition as the track athletes.

