Activision Blizzard has had continuous issues since the California department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit alleges that Activision Blizzard has a "frat boy" culture where women and people of color are harassed and discriminated against. In the wake of that lawsuit becoming public, there has been plenty of new information and statements from current and former Activision Blizzard executives. However, one executive's statement and subsequent behavior drew so much ire that she had to delete her Twitter account.