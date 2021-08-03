Cancel
EnLink Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $21.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations....

