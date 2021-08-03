Cancel
Kadant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.9 million. The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to $2.01 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations....

