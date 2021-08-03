Cancel
Saint James Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Edgard, Garyville, Wallace, Killona and Montz. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

