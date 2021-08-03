Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Eastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emory Pass and Iron Creek Camp Ground. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.