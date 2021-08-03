Cancel
Grant County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR EASTERN GRANT COUNTY At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Lorenzo, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail and winds up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include San Lorenzo and San Juan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

San Lorenzo, NM
Grant County, NM
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Glacier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Glacier and northwestern Toole Counties through 930 PM MDT At 847 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Sunburst, or 20 miles northeast of Cut Bank, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sunburst and Sweet Grass. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 385 and 397. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus, Hernando by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Citrus County in west central Florida Northwestern Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Weeki Wachee, Pine Island, Weeki Wachee Gardens, Sugarmill Woods, Chassahowitzka Refuge, Royal Highlands, Chassahowitzka and Glen Lakes. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mercer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mercer County through 1100 PM EDT At 1010 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Spanishburg, or near Camp Creek. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Matoaka Camp Creek Camp Creek State Park Flat Top Spanishburg and Wenonah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Blaine County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher; Major SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Major...northwestern Kingfisher and northeastern Blaine Counties Until 430 PM CDT AT 354 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Okeene, moving east at 20 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 40 MPH
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Union Heavy showers will impact portions of northwestern Union, Columbia, eastern Hamilton and southeastern Echols Counties through 530 PM EDT At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers over Columbia, or 8 miles northeast of Ichetucknee Spring, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Fargo, Columbia, Five Points, Watertown, Needmore, Lulu, Winfield and Suwannee Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL TOOLE COUNTIES At 643 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Lothair, or 17 miles east of Shelby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Devon and Galata. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 18:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL TOOLE COUNTIES At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Lothair, or 19 miles east of Shelby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Galata and Devon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL TOOLE COUNTIES At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Lothair, or 19 miles east of Shelby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Galata and Devon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR COAMO, OROCOVIS AND VILLALBA The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 500 PM EDT. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * From late Saturday night to early Wednesday afternoon. * At 4:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 58.2 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 59.4 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.
Lake County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 819 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Point, or 9 miles northeast of Polson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Finley Point. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Lake County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY At 815 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Point, or 8 miles northeast of Polson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Finley Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glacier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GLACIER COUNTY At 401 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Cut Bank, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Santa Rita. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties through 415 PM CDT At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dishman Elementary School, or near Harlingen, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Rio Hondo, Sebastian, Primera, Combes, Harlingen Arts And Heritage Museum, Harlingen High School and Harlingen Public Library. This includes Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 24 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Banner County, NEweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Box Butte, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Box Butte, South Sioux; Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands; Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 311. Fire weather zone 312. Fire weather zone 313. * WIND...West to northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent * HAINES...5 * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martinsburg, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Martinsburg, Berkeley, Falling Waters, Hedgesville and Tomahawk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

