Where Do Minnesota Vikings Fans Rank on List of NFL’s Drunkest Fans?

By Curt St. John
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 2 days ago
Having a beer (or several) is something many of us might do while watching a Vikings game but are Vikings fans some of the drunkest in the NFL?. That's the question a new survey by the number-crunchers at SportsHandle set out to answer. They just surveyed over 2,000 NFL fans from across the country to find out which team's fans were the booziest and biggest drinkers. And the results were kind of surprising!

