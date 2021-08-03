Cancel
Avlon: GOP trying to profit off vaccine polarization

By CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story was perfect outrage fodder for right-wing media outlets like Fox News, The Federalist, Breitbart News, The Daily Wire and The Daily Mail. An activist group in Texas was demanding, online and in letters delivered to homes in upscale Dallas-area communities, that “wealthy white liberals” pledge not to send their kids to top colleges — so that White people could make amends for past wrongs and “open up spaces for Black and LatinX communities.”

Dallas, TX
Dallas Weekly

#StayWoke Black Dallas…Don’t be Fools for Fake News

A group claiming to be a local Black Lives Matter organization called Dallas Justice Now made national and international news last month after sending a petition to white parents in the wealthy enclave of Highland Park urging them to not send their children to top tier colleges to make more room for Black students.
Congress & Courts

Even businesses are trying to thwart the Republican death cult

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) lives up to his reputation as a purveyor of covid-19 disinformation. Having already suggested that we shouldn’t care if the unvaccinated get shots, he now insists there should be no vaccine mandate “unless there’s some incredibly deadly disease.” The fact of more than 600,000 dead Americans does not impress him.
POTUS

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
Presidential Election

Kamala Harris Has NO FUTURE

The Biden administration is officially the Biden-Harris administration, Kamala has received a raft of important assignments covering everything from illegal migration to election rigging, and the man at the top was suggesting that he might just stay one term before stepping down for her. Before the election, Biden’s people were...
Public Health

Jesse Watters Openly Misinforms Fox News Viewers By Claiming All Covid Hotspots ‘Are in Huge Democrat Cities’

Fox News personality Jesse Watters insisted, “we have to do away with all the politics and just try to get people vaxxed,” on Friday afternoon, which ordinarily would be a comment worthy of praise. However, in this instance, the call for a partisan ceasefire comment came mere seconds after his false political attack that “all of the [Covid] hot spots are in huge Democrat cities.” They are not.
POTUS

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
Congress & Courts
Salon

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn tweets swastika to attack Black Lives Matter, deletes after criticism

Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., tweeted a picture of neo-Nazis last week, only to delete it days later following criticism on Twitter. The controversy, first reported by The Asheville Citizen-Times, centers on a tweet Cawthorn posted on July 9 in an attack on Black Lives Matter members who claimed that flying the American flag is an expression of racism.
TV & Videos

One MSNBC Show Broke Fox News’ Dominance in the Thursday Ratings

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace beat CNN and Fox News in total viewers at 4 pm on Thursday. The first hour of Deadline: White House received 1.47 million viewers, followed by Your World with Neil Cavuto with 1.25 million and the first hour of The Lead with Jake Tapper getting 772,000 viewers.
Internet
Daily Mail

Facebook BANS team of NYU engineering students and professors who designed browser extension to reveal data on political ads

A group of New York University researchers say they have been banned from Facebook for looking into political ad transparency and misinformation on the ubiquitous social network. Members of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, who call themselves Cybersecurity for Democracy (CFD) created Ad Observer, a browser plug-in that automatically...
Congress & Courts
Fox News

Cori Bush, Democrat demanding eviction halt, was sued for not paying rent

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has been demanding a halt in evictions since last week, was sued for not paying thousands of dollars in rent in 2015. In early June 2015, the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, Missouri ordered Bush to pay $3,167.25, including court costs, to the plaintiff Trotwood Downs and Brittany Town Homes, state court records reviewed by Fox News show.
Entertainment

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.

