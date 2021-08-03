Cancel
Clear the Sidewalk Day is Saturday, August 7th

By Cheryl Burnette
beactivedecatur.com
 16 days ago

The City of Decatur requests all property owners prune their trees and shrubs to clear the sidewalks and streets. With school beginning this week, clear sidewalks will make it safer for students to walk safely to school, and make it safer for all pedestrians to walk (or roll) in front of your property without having to go into the street. Pruning your tree will also help keep them from being damaged by trucks and cars.

