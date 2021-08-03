Cancel
Olmsted County, MN

Face Mask Mandate For Olmsted County Government Buildings

By Andy Brownell
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County has decided to implement another face mask mandate in response to the growing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, all employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in Olmsted County government buildings. The mandate follows the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Olmsted County Public Health due to a determination that community transmission of the virus has reached the threshold for being rated as substantial. Almost 50 Minnesota counties are now reporting substantial or high community transmission rates.

Rochester, MN
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota.

Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

List of Rochester Places Where Masks Are Required or Recommended

What businesses and organizations in Rochester, Minnesota are requiring face masks again?. Remember when we all had to wear masks for about a year? We all complained at first that it was such a nuisance but I actually got used to it and didn't mind it. 😷 It was a weird feeling though when I went to HyVee and walked around the store for the first time without a mask on my face. It was odd and nice all at the same time.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Olmsted County Commissioners Appropriate $20 Million in COVID Funds

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board today voted to approve plans for spending just under $20 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Just over $16 million will be directed to affordable housing-related programs throughout Olmsted County that include a $10 million appropriation to the Rochester Area Foundation for a five-year investment in affordable housing. Another $5 million is being allocated to an Olmsted County program to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Masks Recommended and Even Required for Some at Minnesota-Based Company, Target

Yesterday was overwhelming for me. More and more places in Minnesota and Olmsted County started announcing that they were changing their mask policies due to the rise of COVID and I felt my heart panic a bit. The last time we saw the overflow of news like this, our schools shut down and I ended up doing a radio show and cutting commercials out of a closet in my house. The University of Minnesota Rochester is requiring them inside their locations, Olmsted County is recommending we wear them, and now Target is telling employees that face coverings are back on for team members.
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Rochester City Council Modifies Seasonal Parking Ordinance

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - After hearing widespread criticism of a seasonal parking ordinance that was adopted in 2019, the Rochester City Council has acted. The ordinance restricted parking to only one side of the street on an odd-even basis between October 1st and May 1st. At its Monday meeting, the city council agreed to shorten the time period by two months. It will now be in effect from Nov 1st to April 1st.
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Company Fined For Violating Environmental Regulations

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester company recently paid a state fine for several environmental violations. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency discovered Kerry Biofunctional Ingredients located along 7th St NW “violated several state environmental regulations, including illegal discharges into area wetlands and failing to obtain or renew required permits.”
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Controversial Rochester Housing Project Moves Forward

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A proposed housing project in Rochester’s Folwell School neighborhood took another step forward Monday. The City Council gave its final approval to a zone change needed for the project, known as Legacy on Fourteenth. It was strongly opposed by numerous neighbors. It consists of...
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

University Of Minnesota Brings Back Face Mask Requirement

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Due to the growing spread of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, the University of Minnesota is bringing back its mask mandate, effective Tuesday. According to the school’s president, all students, staff, faculty, contractors, and visitors to U of M campuses, offices, and facilities,...
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Drones Will Measure Urban Heat Island Effect in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester residents are being told they'll likely spot drones flying over the city this week. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has chosen Rochester to participate in a drone program with a series of demonstration flights this summer aimed at identifying urban heat islands and measuring temperatures in various parts of Rochester. Part of the pilot project will be identifying environmental justice areas of concern where the heat absorbed by buildings and roads can create pockets of higher temperatures in more urbanized parts of the community.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

New: Olmsted County Kiosks Put the County Where You Are

Olmsted County announced today they're placing 11 kiosks in 11 agencies in Rochester and around our community to give county citizens greater access to services they offer. For example, there will be a kiosk at Channel One. So, instead of having to make a trip two locations, people will be able to make it one and done for "services from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits."
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

RST Employee Steps Up in Big Way After Traveler Flies to Wrong Rochester

Here's a good news story about an employee at Rochester International Airport who stepped up in a big way to help a stranded traveler. I have to say, Rochester International Airport (RST) is way underrated. I'm a little ashamed to say that until earlier this year, I'd never been to RST. But after flying in and out of RST when we traveled to the Outer Banks in May, I'm a BIG fan. It's so close to home (no more driving over an hour one way to the Minneapolis airport), parking is cheap (we left our car there for the week we were gone-- something we'd never do at MSP) and getting through the TSA security at RST is a breeze.
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Several Hundred Sign Up For Rochester Online School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hundreds of students have signed up for the new online school offered by the Rochester School District. The School Board will be updated on the program at its regular meeting on Tuesday. The presentation shows 329 students have signed up for the all distance learning option. 120 of the students are in the elementary grades, 84 are middle schoolers and 125 are high school students. The largest single class is 12th-graders with 39 students enrolled. The total does not include about 150 supplemental high school students.

