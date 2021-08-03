Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecklenburg County, NC

Meck County judge declares mistrial after several jurors test positive for COVID

By Mark Becker, wsoctv.com
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vV6Eq_0bGmn5qp00

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A local court case ended in a mistrial after several jurors tested positive for COVID-19.

The mistrial came after a juror tested positive on Friday and then two others tested positive a few days later.

Attorney Chuck Monnett said he had been waiting almost five years to go to trial for a woman who was badly hurt in a car accident.

[ ALSO READ: Local mom who gave birth days after contracting COVID-19 fighting for life ]

The pandemic had already slowed down the process and now the mistrial has pushed it back even further.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Monnett said.

>>In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s veteran reporter Mark Becker is digging into the major backlog on the justice system because of the pandemic.

(WATCH: Courts face backlogs due to COVID-19 shutdowns as families wait for justice)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
45K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Judge#Juror#Mistrial#Covid#Justice#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Denver, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

DENVER — (AP) — The top public safety leader in Denver said he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff's deputies and firefighters who don't follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reported Saturday. A public health order that was issued by the...
Arizona StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete released from jail

Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete, accused of sexually abusing a boy and attempting to abuse another, was released from custody on Saturday, authorities said. Navarrete, 35, of Phoenix, was released on a $50,000 bond Saturday morning, KTVK and KSAZ reported, citing the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He was also ordered to surrender his passport, stay away from minors, and, in accordance with Arizona state law, have electronic monitoring put in place, according to KTVK.
Vancouver, WAPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

VANCOUVER, Wash. — (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 into freezing Northwest rain — wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in cash — a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence.

Comments / 1

Community Policy