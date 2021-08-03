Meck County judge declares mistrial after several jurors test positive for COVID

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A local court case ended in a mistrial after several jurors tested positive for COVID-19.

The mistrial came after a juror tested positive on Friday and then two others tested positive a few days later.

Attorney Chuck Monnett said he had been waiting almost five years to go to trial for a woman who was badly hurt in a car accident.

[ ALSO READ: Local mom who gave birth days after contracting COVID-19 fighting for life ]

The pandemic had already slowed down the process and now the mistrial has pushed it back even further.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Monnett said.

>>In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s veteran reporter Mark Becker is digging into the major backlog on the justice system because of the pandemic.

(WATCH: Courts face backlogs due to COVID-19 shutdowns as families wait for justice)

©2021 Cox Media Group