Wilmington, NC

N. Carolina city council votes for permanent statue removal

Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city council that voted more than a year ago to remove two Confederate statues has decided to keep them out of downtown for good. The Wilmington City Council made the decision on the two statues Monday, news outlets reported. In 2020, they were stored away because of laws related to public safety concerns. State law prohibits state and local governments from permanently removing publicly owned objects of remembrance, such as statues, but does allow for temporary relocation.

