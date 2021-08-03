🎥 Hutchinson schools will require masks, not vaccinations

Summertime is known for families taking vacations, traveling and fun in the sun. What about for Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir? What is vacation life like for him?. In an interview on County Edition that aired Aug. 5, 2021 on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM, Bellendir said vacations have not gone well for him in the few instances he has even tried to leave the county. The sheriff said any time he tries to leave for a couple of days, he is never too far that he can’t drive home quickly.