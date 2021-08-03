Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

🎥 Hutchinson schools will require masks, not vaccinations

Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON – On Tuesday, Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Mike Folks announced the COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. “District leadership has been researching and receiving input from various medical and state agencies over the past few weeks, and have determined district protocol in response to the prevalence of the Delta Variant in Reno County,” said Folks. “The Delta Variant has been found to be easily transmitted and prone to cause serious health issues in young people.”

greatbendpost.com

