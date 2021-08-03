Cancel
Tony Hawk Will Be Subject of Duplass Brothers-Produced Documentary

By Claire Shaffer
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk will be the subject of an upcoming feature-length documentary, Variety reported on Tuesday. The film will be directed by filmmaker-photographer Sam Jones (I Am Trying to Break Your Heart, Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued) and produced by the Duplass brothers. “We’ve been quietly working on...

Tony Hawk
Mark Duplass
#Documentary#Duplass Brothers
