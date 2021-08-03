The best home products and deals to jump on in August

THE WOODLANDS, TX - The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show, set for Aug 28 & 29, will showcase some of the best home designers, services and products you will find anywhere in Montgomery County. This annual show has been around since 2003 and is considered one of the most anticipated and beneficial home and outdoor living shows in our area. It will include some of the best regional and national speakers, and will include hands-on workshops (included in the ticket price) as well as allow you to speak with some of the best contractors in the industry. From new home constructions and small to large-scale home improvement projects to outfitting your home with the best outdoor kitchens, bathroom products and other home products. Tony Wood at Texwood Shows is excited to announce that Best Buy will have a booth at this upcoming show and will be highlighting some unique and remarkable home products. You will not want to miss out on seeing what is new in home technology and experience the best in home and outdoor living products. From smart refrigerators to the best in landscaping audio, check out some of the items that Best Buy will be showcasing at the event.