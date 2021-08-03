Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The best home products and deals to jump on in August

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmarter living expert Bahar Takhtehchian joins TODAY in the plaza and says August is the best month to catch deals on household items. She starts outside the home sharing deals on grills, patio furniture and lawnmowers. And then she moves inside for deals on kitchen appliances and more.Aug. 3, 2021.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Patio Furniture#Home Sharing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Shoppinggoodhousekeeping.com

Aldi is launching a velvet chaise longue for £150

Interior lovers will be delighted with Aldi's new £150 velvet chaise longue, which will hit shelves on Sunday 8th August. Perfect for relaxing in style, the luxurious Chaise Longue (£149.99) has a gorgeous plush velvet exterior and stylish gold metallic tipped legs. Whether you're revamping your living room or sprucing up your bedroom, the contemporary longue sofa is the ultimate way to relax.
ShoppingFood52

14 Best Home Deals From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s anniversary sale has started, which means hundreds of deals on home decor, kitchen essentials, apparel, accessories, and so much more. The sale started online this morning at 3 a.m. ET and runs through August 9 at 3 a.m. ET; if you’re shopping in person, the sale runs during regular store hours.
Montgomery County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Visit Best Buy and Their Great Home Products at The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show, Aug 28 & 29

THE WOODLANDS, TX - The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show, set for Aug 28 & 29, will showcase some of the best home designers, services and products you will find anywhere in Montgomery County. This annual show has been around since 2003 and is considered one of the most anticipated and beneficial home and outdoor living shows in our area. It will include some of the best regional and national speakers, and will include hands-on workshops (included in the ticket price) as well as allow you to speak with some of the best contractors in the industry. From new home constructions and small to large-scale home improvement projects to outfitting your home with the best outdoor kitchens, bathroom products and other home products. Tony Wood at Texwood Shows is excited to announce that Best Buy will have a booth at this upcoming show and will be highlighting some unique and remarkable home products. You will not want to miss out on seeing what is new in home technology and experience the best in home and outdoor living products. From smart refrigerators to the best in landscaping audio, check out some of the items that Best Buy will be showcasing at the event.
ShoppingTechRadar

The best cheap Hydro Flask sales and deals for August 2021

Do you have a Hydro Flask water bottle or thermos? The line of colorful and well-insulated liquid containers is having something of a moment, and we've done the gruelling and arduous task of trying them out, so you know exactly what you're getting. Founded in 2009, the Hydro Flask range...
ShoppingTechRadar

Best Amazon Australia deals and sales in August 2021

Amazon has just brought back an incredible offer. The third-gen Echo Dot can be snapped up for just AU$10 a pop, which is an insane 83% off. The offer is only available to new or former Prime members who sign up between August 3 and August 9, after which you’ll be able to redeem the smart speaker.
RecipesPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Oil Dispensers for Your Kitchen Countertop

There’s no shortage of recipes that call for oil as a core ingredient, which means practiced home cooks likely use this slick elixir on a regular basis. If you fall into that group, you’d be remiss not to store it properly. Believe it or not, a variety of cooking oils can oxidize and turn rancid if they’re not contained in a well-sealed bottle and protected from sunlight and heat. Of course, you could just leave it in the lackluster bottle it was originally packed in, risking a kitchen eyesore. Or you could find an option that matches your aesthetic and...
Interior DesignAOL Corp

7 cute dorm room essentials that are perfect for small spaces

This article is brought to you by Walmart and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It’s officially back-to-school season! And one of the most stressful parts of...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s Best Amazon Deals, starting at $1 Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is updated daily, so...
Omaha, NEfoxnebraska.com

Best back to school deals the week of August 2 through August 7

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — It's that time of year again where the kids need to get ready for school. Here is a guide to make back-to-school shopping a little easier for the week of August 2 through August 7. Walgreens:. Backpacks are $5. Bogo on binders. Buy one get one...
ComputersTechRadar

The best cheap hard drive deals and prices for August 2021

With the rise in popularity of the best SSDs, many people have started to write hard drives off as a thing in the past. That’s a mistake – the best hard drives offer huge amounts of storage at prices that SSDs just can’t match. If you have a giant library of music, video or even photos, it’s a good idea to look at a traditional hard drive for all your archival needs.
ElectronicsTechRadar

The best Ring Video Doorbell deals and sales for August 2021

If you're looking for a quick and easy way to add another layer of security to your home, we recommend a smart doorbell, like the Ring Video Doorbell. This simple-but-effective smart home device isn't cheap, so we've put together the best Ring Video Doorbell deals and sales that are currently going on. This includes the best prices on the all-new Ring Doorbell, Ring Doorbell Pro, and the Ring Video Doorbell 3.
ShoppingTechRadar

Home Depot Labor Day sales 2021: when deals start, and what to expect

While we're still a month away from the likely start date of this year's Home Depot Labor Day sale, it's well worth getting that shopping list prepped and ready ahead of the big day itself. If you're looking for end-of-summer clearance items, appliances, furniture, grills, or even mattresses then it'll definitely be the best opportunity to snag some bargains this side of Black Friday.
ElectronicsTechRadar

The best Netgear Arlo deals: lowest prices for August 2021

As home security cameras have become more affordable and more commonplace, one of the more popular brands has been Arlo. The Netgear-owned company's cameras are versatile, offer a range of features, and are generally easy to set up. The latest of these cameras is the new Arlo Pro 3, which...
ShoppingTechRadar

Best New Zealand tech deals: top online discounts in August 2021

It’s pretty rare for us to find decent discounts on Apple products, if any discount at all. That’s why we’re stoked to see a big price drop on the iPhone 12 mini, and we suspect that has something to do with reports that Apple has stopped production of its smallest handset. It’s still a brilliant device, and is particularly good for those who are tired of the ever-increasing size of today’s handsets.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

5 Patterned Rugs That Will Instantly Liven Up Your Space (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the quickest (and most fun!) ways to give a space a super-stylish update is with a new rug. Whether you’re looking to tie together a color scheme, add warmth and texture to hardwood floors, or bring some non-skid traction to a slippery spot, rugs are the go-to for changing the look of a room. But let’s admit it — rugs can be pretty expensive. That’s why we are so excited about Rugs USA‘s current sale. The editor-favorite etailer is offering major discounts on some of its most stylish options. In addition to being economical, these rugs are gorgeous and come in a wide variety of styles and sizes. And the big, huge bonus? You can throw them in the washing machine when they need a cleaning! We scoured the sale and rounded up our five favorite picks below.
Interior Designlushome.com

Outdoor Home Decorating with Elegant Panton Chairs, Modern Plastic Furniture

Panton chairs are beautiful plastic furniture pieces showing the great design and versatile functionality. Modern chairs add a contemporary touch to outdoor home decorating and make interiors look stylish also. Here is the Lushome collection of ideas for decorating outdoor home spaces that demonstrate the beauty and functionality of these plastic chairs. Check it out and enjoy the fantastic look of these chairs. Maybe these modern chairs are what you want to have in your outdoor rooms.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
ShoppingPosted by
Mighty 990

Customers Use EBT Corona Cash Cards to Wipe Out Big Box Stores

KWAM News Talk host Sherrie Hopper, co-host of the “Chett and Sherrie Show.” was stunned when she tried to go shopping at Sam’s Club on Saturday. She discovered a line wrapped around the building. “I literally thought I had missed some major apocalyptic news story,” she wrote on a now-viral...

Comments / 0

Community Policy