Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Nas X's Purpose For Music Isn't Controversy, It's to "Help Others Find Themselves"

By Grayson Gilcrease
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether it's a sexy music video or satanic shoes, Lil Nas X is no stranger to controversy and making a splash. When he took the stage for the BET Awards back in June, many questioned his choice of performance style. "Going to this place with all these overly masculine rappers and you're finna be in there throwing a little ass every now and then, touching on dudes and hugging them and kissing them . . . . at some points I was like, 'Should I even do this? I don't feel like they're going to love me like that,'" he recently shared with Out as their cover star. "And [people always say] go where you're accepted and stuff like that, but you can't always just go where you're accepted. You've got to go and break down those walls and say, 'This is my space now too.'"

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 1

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Sexy Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities101 WIXX

Lil Nas X explains how his kiss on the BET stage came to be

Lil Nas X is revealing more about what led him to kiss one of his male backup dancers during his 2021 BET Awards performance. Speaking with the OHP Uncut podcast, the 22-year-old Grammy winner, who is openly gay, discussed the controversial end to his BET performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and revealed it was not a spur-of-the-moment call.
MusicPosted by
NBC News

Lil Nas X's provocative ‘Industry Baby’ video is also a nod to the Bail Project

Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”
CelebritiesJezebel

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Not Asking Jack Harlow to Go Gay-for-Pay When He Had the Chance

Since you were presumably alive and existing this past week, I’m assuming you saw Lil Nas X’s new “Industry Baby” video in which he breaks a bunch of incarcerated gays out of prison and sets the fucking place aflame on his way out. Coming off of the “Montero” clip only a couple months ago, I have to ask: Is there any other pop star working today who does the whole “music video as event” thing as well as he does? I also have to answer: no!
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Issues Expert "Response" To Boosie & T.I.

Lil Nas X has the top trending song in the country right now, so it isn't a surprise to see how people have reacted to his success, yet again trying to tear him down with homophobic comments and hate. On Sunday, DaBaby hopped on stage at Rolling Loud and shared...
MusicPopculture

Lil Nas X Releases Raunchy New Music Video and Fans Weigh In

After teasing its release earlier this week with a video showing him "on trial" in connection to his infamous "Satan Shoes," Lil Nas X was sentenced to five years in Montero State Prison in the music video for his new single, "Industry Baby." Released Friday, the music video quickly generated plenty of buzz online thanks to a scene of the singer dancing naked in the jailhouse shower and even a cameo from Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Points Out The Overlooked Female Nudity In His "Industry Baby" Music Video

For several reasons, the Hip-Hop community's main discourse this week has been centered around sexuality. DaBaby's homophobic comments at Rolling Loud have caused him to lose out on multiple paid opportunities, and in his defense, rap elder statesmen like T.I. and Boosie Badazz have unleashed their own problematic responses. This past weekend, Lil Nas X also released the prison-themed music video for "Industry Baby," which like its successor "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," has sparked backlash for the gay imagery that's predominantly featured in it.
Musickrcu.org

Lil Nas X, 'INDUSTRY BABY'

Lil Nas X is unprecedented: he emerged from the depths of stan Twitter to take over the pop charts, all the while growing as an unabashedly gay rapper. His latest single, "INDUSTRY BABY," is an exercise in braggadocio; a triumphant, horn-driven beat from Kanye West and Take A Daytrip backs up bars like "Couple Grammys on him, couple plaques," altogether crowning the "Old Town Road'' hitmaker king of the rap-pop crossover throne. The song is one of his best, but its real power comes from the accompanying, highly-stylized video wherein Lil Nas X breaks out of a prison populated with Black gay men (and, for an unspecified reason, Jack Harlow in an unseemly role as the Straight White Savior who delivers a verse that is mid at best and inappropriate at worst).
CelebritiesNME

Lil Nas X says video for new single ‘Industry Baby’ is not suitable for kids

Lil Nas X has warned his fans that the music video for this forthcoming single ‘Industry Baby’ is unsuitable for children. Earlier this week the rapper teased his new Kanye West-produced single, which arrives on Friday (July 23), with a video skit poking fun at his court appearance over the “Satan Shoe” copyright infringement lawsuit. The clip was labelled as a prelude of the single’s video.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Nas's New Album Doesn't Feature Just 1 Music Legend, It Features Many

2021 is shaping up to be a good year for fans of Nas. On Aug. 3, the 47-year-old rapper revealed the tracklist and cover art for his upcoming album, King's Disease II. Featured artists include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Eminem and EMPD, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Blxst, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and YG. Fans immediately shared their excitement for the follow-up to Nas's 2020 Grammy-winning King's Disease online. "A two decade wait for that Em x Nas collab. So worth it," one user shared while another added, "Nas is bringing back lauryn out of retirement." Ahead, you can check out the tracklist before the album's release on Aug. 6.
Musicmymixfm.com

Lil Nas X talks about how his “purpose” as an artist has changed

In a new cover story with Out magazine, Lil Nas X talks about how his career goals have evolved as he’s grown more into himself. “I’m turning into Montero more and more, day by day,” he says, referencing his birth name, Montero Lamar Hill. He adds that the songs on his upcoming album, Montero, are some of his most personal.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Yep, That's A Teen Wolf Star In Lil Nas X's New Music Video

Lil Nas X’s latest hit music video will have you subtly feeling some Teen Wolf vibes. After Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” music video with Jack Harlow was released, fans began breaking down the different scenes with so much support. Notably, one of the things fans noticed was that Colton Haynes has a cameo in Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” video, and it’s so quick, if you look away, you might miss it.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Lil Nas X video for Industry Baby reacts to Call Me By Your Name controversy

Lil Nas X has released a new video teaser for his song “Industry Baby”, which shows him responding to some of his past controversies. In the clip, the 22-year-old singer is seen sitting in a courtroom for his Nike “Satan Shoe” trial, where he plays himself and several other roles of a judge, a juror, a lawyer and a prosecutor.After lampooning the fictitious trial, he switches the focus to his sexuality, as his lawyer asks: “Let me rephrase the question: Do your momma know you gay?”When Lil Nas X answers “yes”, a juror character also played by the musician...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Lil Nas X Was Afraid of Performing at the BET Awards but 'You Can't Always Go Where You're Accepted'

Lil Nas X had some fears before his celebrated (and to some, controversial) performance at the BET Awards in late June. Speaking to Out as their latest cover star, the "Industry Baby" star, 22, opened up about the nerves he felt before — and even after! — hitting the stage at the awards show, where he notably kissed a male dancer on stage. (PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of his photoshoot.)
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Lil Nas X Discuss His Upcoming Album on YouTube Series ‘Kerwin Frost Talks’

Lil Nas X sat down for a lengthy conversation on the YouTube series Kerwin Frost Talks, opening up about his career, his music, and how he came to collaborate with Kanye West. In the hour-long conversation, the rapper explained that he isn’t just about attention-grabbing videos and wants to create impactful music. “I want to inspire people,” Lil Nas X told the host. “I want to tell my story and hopefully other people can relate to it.” The rapper also discussed his work with West, who produced Lil Nas X’s recent song “Industry Baby,” which features Jack Harlow. “We talked,” Lil Nas...

Comments / 1

Community Policy