PENDLETON — More than half of all patients currently hospitalized at CHI St. Anthony in Pendleton have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a hospital spokesperson. The hospital has reported a “significant uptick” in positive COVID-19 cases over the past week, nearing peak numbers last winter, the spokesperson, Emily Smith, said in an email. Fourteen people have been hospitalized with the virus over the past seven days, with eight hospitalized on Monday, July 26, alone.