Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

As Amazon continues hiring, it should focus on developing local talent, panel says

By Alex Halverson
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon has been on an unprecedented hiring spree. But it has fallen short on diversity and relied on out-of-town talent.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
883
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Street Crypto

Amazon Looks To Hire Blockchain Lead

Amazon has posted a position for a digital currency and blockchain product lead on its site, hinting at a potential crypto integration in the future. Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor. The description calls for someone...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Amazon looking to hire cryptocurrency guru

Amazon.com, Inc. is on the hunt for a cryptocurrency expert to manage its digital currency and blockchain strategy as the company moves toward accepting digital assets as payment. "You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the...
BusinessThe Drum

DeversiFi appoints Threepipe as retained digital agency partner

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Following a competitive pitch, DeversiFi, a Layer two...
BusinessDigiday

The Washington Post hopes to bring in young, diverse readers with a cross-company task force

The Washington Post is creating a task force to figure out how to attract more young and diverse readers. The group — called “Next Generation” and composed of a “handful” of Post employees — will be tasked with overseeing new products, partnerships and initiatives to bring in these readers, said Kat Downs Mulder, managing editor for digital at the publication. This can include new formats, beats or services for the Post’s journalism, like social media and audio platforms or news distributors popular among its target audience.
BusinessGreenwichTime

Amazon Hires Facebook's Remy Merriex as Prime Video Creative Marketing Director

Amazon hired advertising creative veteran Remy Merriex, most recently at Facebook, as the newest member of the Prime Video marketing team. Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, announced that Merriex will join Prime Video’s marketing team as global executive creative director. In the new role, he will oversee development of global creative campaigns across the Prime Video brand, content and originals marketing. Merriex will begin at Amazon on Aug. 9, reporting to Ojo, who was formerly CMO of MAC Cosmetics before she joined Amazon last year.
BusinessNews 12

Amazon offering $10 credit to Amazon One biometric data participants

Amazon is offering a $10 payment to customers who enroll their biometric data in the company’s Amazon One system. PepsiCo announced plans to sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, NAKED and other juice brands in North America to PAI Partners for $3.3 billion. DraftKings will hire its first senior director...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Amid Global Talent Shortage, Everest Group Identifies Skilling Strategies that Drive 3X ROI for Talent-Focused Organizations

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Exacerbated by COVID-19, the war for talent is more intense than ever. According to Everest Group, the only way enterprises can build the necessary skill base to remain competitive is to realign employee skills with emerging business needs and provide employees with opportunities for personal growth. Easier said than done, but Everest Group has identified five best-in-class Global Business Services (GBS) organizations* that are leading the way.
Businessmediapost.com

Why Advertising Is Poised To Become Amazon's Main Business

From a Wall Street analysts' point of view, Jeff Bezos couldn't have picked a better time to go into space. Based on tough comparisons with last year's COVID-19-influenced ecommerce growth, Amazon reported weaker first-half 2021 results, leading equity research teams to lower their target price for Amazon's shares. No surprise...
ComputersForbes

Developers As Customers: Why Software Sales Should Focus On The Developer Market

Ivan is responsible for navigating Infobip towards becoming a developer-centric organization through dedicated programs and initiatives. It’s strange to look at where the developer market was 10 years ago. Many believed that digging into developers’ pockets was a waste of time and money — or saw them as a hard-to-reach audience and as challenging to engage with. This misconception has left many businesses missing out on lucrative business opportunities or failing to extend their products that complement the wider software revolution.
BusinessPosted by
Ladders

This company is fixing a huge problem in the tech industry through salary transparency

Salary negotiation tips can make an impact when trying to increase your salary, but they can only take you so far. The real weapon in your pocket is citing the salaries of your counterparts at other companies. This is why a company called Levels.fyi has been an integral player in helping tech employees get the salaries they deserve by demystifying the complex world of levels at tech companies.
Businessfxempire.com

Amazon Eyes Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies, Hunts Talent

Now it appears that the cryptocurrency industry, with a combined market cap of USD 1.3 trillion, may have come far enough along that Amazon can no longer ignore it. Amazon has placed a job ad for a digital currency and blockchain product lead. The company is looking to build out its “digital currency and blockchain strategy and product roadmap,” according to the ad.
BusinessTechCrunch

Okendo raises $5.3M to help DTC brands ween themselves off of Big Tech customer data

Sydney-based Okendo has made a splash in this world by building out a popular customer reviews systems for Shopify sellers, but it’s aiming to expand its ambitions and tackle a much bigger problem with its first outside funding — helping brands scale the quality of their first-party data and loosen their reliance on tech advertising kingpins for customer acquisition and engagement.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Homeowner exposes sneaky editing tricks real estate agents use when taking photos of a property – including changing powerpoint plugs and removing taps from the wall

A homeowner who recently put her house on the market has revealed some of the cheeky editing tricks real estate agents use when uploading photos of a property. The woman from Perth, who goes by the TikTok username renovate.with.madi, shared two photos of her laundry and how her agent had photoshopped both the taps and the powerpoint socket.
MarketsFortune

These companies made the biggest jumps on this year’s Fortune Global 500

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The world's corporate order is in flux. COVID-19 has helped prompt yet another massive shake-up in the Fortune Global 500. Airlines fell off the list entirely, as business and leisure travel came to a near standstill. Car manufacturers included in the rankings saw their total revenues fall 11%. And all 500 companies saw their collective profits slide 20% from last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy