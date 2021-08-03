As Amazon continues hiring, it should focus on developing local talent, panel says

Ivan is responsible for navigating Infobip towards becoming a developer-centric organization through dedicated programs and initiatives. It’s strange to look at where the developer market was 10 years ago. Many believed that digging into developers’ pockets was a waste of time and money — or saw them as a hard-to-reach audience and as challenging to engage with. This misconception has left many businesses missing out on lucrative business opportunities or failing to extend their products that complement the wider software revolution.