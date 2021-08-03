Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out About the Inhumane Practice of Gay Conversion Therapy

By Kelsie Gibson
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Murphy is tackling a very important and serious topic with his new Netflix documentary, Pray Away. The film, which originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, follows survivors of gay conversion therapy as they shine a light on the harmful effects and abuse caused by organizations like Exodus International, which targeted LGBTQ+ youth with the goal of changing their sexual and gender identities. While gay conversion therapy is currently banned in 20 US states, there are still organizations like Exodus that exist today, and the negative repercussions are still incredibly prevalent within the LGBTQ+ community. In July 2020, stars like Dua Lipa, Elton John, and more banded together to sign an open letter to the UK government calling for a ban of the practice. As you tune into the documentary, which is streaming on Netflix now, read ahead for more celebrities who have publicly spoken out against the inhumane practice.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Conversion Therapy#Tribeca Film Festival#Inhumane#Exodus International#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosEsquire

What Is Exodus International, the Ex-Gay Christian Group at the Center of Netflix's Pray Away?

Over the course of nearly 40 years, a group called Exodus International had a chokehold on the "ex-gay" movement—a religious push suggesting that with work and therapy, people in the LGBTQ+ community could "undo" their queerness. Though the group had varying levels of influence from its 1976 founding to its 2013 dissolution, Exodus International is undoubtedly one of the most damaging Christian organizations to exist in the last half-century. Netflix's newest documentary Pray Away, from executive producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, and director Kristine Stolakis, picks the organization apart eight years after it officially came to a close.
ReligionNPR

Former 'Ex-Gay' Leaders Denounce 'Conversion Therapy' In A New Documentary

When director Kristine Stolakis went to film school, she knew exactly what her first feature documentary would be about - conversion therapy, the practice of church groups that claimed sexual orientation or gender identity could be changed through prayer. For Stolakis, the topic was always personal. KRISTINE STOLAKIS: My uncle,...
SocietyPosted by
Distractify

'Pray Away' Exposes Gay Conversion Camps and an "Anti-Gay Movement"

Netflix's documentary Pray Away offers a look at the dangers of gay conversion therapy and addresses the existence of such religious camps today. The documentary director, Kristine Stolakis, has worked on other projects before; however, she explained that Pray Away presented the opportunity to make a movie about something else she's deeply passionate about.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pray Away’ On Netflix, A Documentary About The Devastating Impact Of Conversion Therapy & The ‘Ex-Gay’ Movement

Netflix has spent the last few years putting out some truly top-notch LGBTQ+ documentaries; films like The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, Circus of Books, Disclosure, and A Secret Love have all showcased different stories from various corners of the community. Pray Away, now streaming on the platform, examines a more painful part of LGBTQ+ history: gay conversion therapy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

DaBaby Addresses Backlash to Homophobic Comments in New Music Video

DaBaby has been under fire for comments he made onstage at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday about gay fans and people with HIV/AIDS. In the new video he directed for his new song “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give,” which was released today, he appears to make two references to his onstage remarks. Midway through the video, he holds up a sign that says “AIDS.” The video ends with a message spelled out in rainbow lettering: “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate.” It continues: “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”
Celebritieskq2.com

Tommy Dorfman, '13 Reasons Why' star, is celebrating herself as a trans woman

Tommy Dorfman has reintroduced herself as a trans woman, taking to social media to say "my pronouns are she/her." "I'm especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who i am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world," she wrote.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

‘Pray Away’ confronts the painful legacy of gay conversion therapy

Kristine Stolakis’ new documentary, “Pray Away,” is a fascinating, well-crafted and very necessary piece of filmmaking. It is also a harrowing exploration of gay conversion therapy and the deep trauma the “ex-gay” movement continues to cause. The documentary, premiering on Netflix on Tuesday, Aug. 3, looks at the legacy of...
HealthRefinery29

Conversion Therapy Hurts People. So Why Is It Still Around?

Undaunted by drizzle, a friendly young man in a black T-shirt with ‘Love’ written across it in bold white letters approaches strangers outside the stores occupying anywhere-USA strip mall. Would they like to pray with him? He is Jeffrey McCall, the founder of a movement called Freedom March, seen in the opening scenes of Kristine Stolakis’ debut feature documentary, Pray Away, which is now streaming on Netflix.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

11 LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDs Organizations Pen an Open Letter to DaBaby Requesting a Meeting

In the wake of DaBaby's recent homophobic remarks and failed attempts at apologizing, 11 national LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDs organizations released an open letter to the 29-year-old rapper on Wednesday requesting a private meeting to educate him on the facts of HIV. The organizations include Arianna's Center, Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Prevention Access Campaign, Relationship Unleashed, The 6:52 Project Foundation, and leaders from the Gilead COMPASS Initiative including Southern AIDS Coalition, Emory University, the University of Houston, and Wake Forest University.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: ‘Pray Away’ director Kristine Stolakis on her film’s personal inspiration and what “ex-gay” conversion therapy looks like today

There are times when a documentary film opens the door to an important conversation and leaves you breathless with the weight of what it depicts. And there are times when a documentary pushes the filmmaking form in new directions, leaving a lasting impression of innovation. With Pray Away, a thorough examination of the Christian-led conversion therapy and “ex-gay” movement, director Kristine Stolakis does both, presenting a film that will long be remembered for both form and content.
Mental Healthwuwm.com

Monday on Lake Effect: Gay Conversion Therapy, Mental Health Response, Sociology of the Pandemic, Bubbler Talk

Today, on Lake Effect we’ll talk with a survivor of gay conversion therapy and learn how it’s fundamentally changed his life. Then, find out what sociologists might be able to learn about human behavior from the pandemic. We’ll explore alternatives to calling 911 when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis. Plus, the latest Bubbler Talk looks into how Bob Reitman and Gene Mueller ended up in an episode of Cheers.
CelebritiesVulture

Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

T.I. accuses the gay community of bullying and harassing him

Music impresario T.I. is firing back at the LBGTQ community, accusing them of bullying and harassing him for supporting DaBaby’s controversial comments. “Everyone up in arms and upset about what DaBaby said. I understand people saying that they feel that it’s insensitive,” Tip said on Instagram live on Wednesday, July 28, according to Neighborhood Talk. “I think you guys have to understand that on stage, that’s not the place that rappers go to be sensitive and soothe everybody’s feelings. It’s a place to go to have a good time.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy