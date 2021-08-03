Former Ibotta exec joins Shelf Engine as new president and CRO

ESTERO — Hertz Global Holdings, about a month after emerging from bankruptcy, has named former Google executive Jennifer Feikin to its board. Feikin conceived of the idea for Google Video in the mid-2000s and both helped drive its product development strategy and led its content team, according to a statement. She also negotiated many of the company's first and largest search and advertising deals. Prior to that Feikin held roles in AOL Time Warner's strategic development group and in business affairs at Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight and Morgan Creek Productions, negotiating major motion picture deals. Feikin, the release states, began her career as a management consultant focused on financial institutions, telecom and technology at McKinsey & Co.