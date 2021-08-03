Cancel
Business

Former Ibotta exec joins Shelf Engine as new president and CRO

By Rick Morgan
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Kane is joining Shelf Engine during a period of exponential growth," Shelf Engine co-founder and CEO Stefan Kalb said in a statement. "Kane has a deep understanding of the retailer pain points our technology solves."

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

