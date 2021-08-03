Cancel
Nas's New Album Doesn't Feature Just 1 Music Legend, It Features Many

By Grayson Gilcrease
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
2021 is shaping up to be a good year for fans of Nas. On Aug. 3, the 47-year-old rapper revealed the tracklist and cover art for his upcoming album, King's Disease II. Featured artists include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Eminem and EMPD, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Blxst, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and YG. Fans immediately shared their excitement for the follow-up to Nas's 2020 Grammy-winning King's Disease online. "A two decade wait for that Em x Nas collab. So worth it," one user shared while another added, "Nas is bringing back lauryn out of retirement." Ahead, you can check out the tracklist before the album's release on Aug. 6.

