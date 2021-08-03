Cancel
Here Are All The Movies Playing Outside At The Lyric In August

By Maddie Warren
Make the most of those 80 degree summer nights, yeah? The Lyric released their outdoor screening lineup for the rest of the summer. There are also a couple other outdoor (and free) events sprinkled in there as well. All outdoor movies are slated to start playing at 9 p.m. and,...

