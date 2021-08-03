Cancel
Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Grace Prewett Haythorne

By Guest
WTAP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing Grace to friends and family, competitive bridge player, avid golfer, successful business owner, diehard West Virginia Mountaineer fan, bestower of champagne at celebrations, renowned St. Patrick’s Day party hostess and a staunch believer in handwritten thank you notes, left this world at 1:00AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021. She said, " I’m 108 years old. No one should live this long. I’m going to die”...and she did. Grace lived her entire life in the Mid-Ohio Valley. She loved Parkersburg, especially Market Street.

