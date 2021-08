MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday afternoon that every eligible Minnesotan who receives their COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of weeks will have the opportunity get a $100 Visa gift card. The giveaway starts Friday and will last through Aug. 15. “We have made so much progress to combat this virus. We cannot give up ground now, especially with students returning to the classroom this fall,” Walz said in a release. “Getting paid $100 to keep your family safe is a pretty good deal – all you have to do is roll up your sleeves.” Those who receive their...