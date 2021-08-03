Cancel
‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Starts Filming After COVID Shutdown

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Bridgerton has resumed filming following a shutdown due to COVID-19. Back in July, production halted after two positive cases were discovered on set. Now, after weeks of indefinite waiting, Variety has confirmed that the show has completely picked back up again. “We are back under way. We had to delay...

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

