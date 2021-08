As the New York Rangers continue to remain in the hunt for the big fish in Buffalo, they should also make sure they have a plan B and C in place. The Blueshirts could go into this season with Ryan Strome as their second line center, and I feel will do just fine. However’ if Gerard Gallant feels Barclay Goodrow is best suited for the wing, then an upgrade over Filip Chytil at 3C would make sense.