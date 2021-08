COVID-19 numbers continue to explode here in Florida, the CDC reported over 16 thousand new cases statewide on Tuesday. Perhaps the sunshine state may want to follow in the steps of the big apple. New York City announced on Wednesday, that the city will pay $100.00 to those who get a COVID-19 vaccine at a city run outlet starting on Friday. The announcement comes just days after the mayor said all city workers would have to be vaccinated or go through strict weekly testing protocols.