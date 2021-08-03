Video Telemedicine Market Bigger Than Expected | Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cancel
Global Video Telemedicine Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Video Telemedicine market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Video Telemedicine market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.

MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Europe to Remain Most Profitable Market for Tire Tread Cutting Machines, Says Fact.MR

Tire tread cutting machine usage is constantly increasing from the industries committed to saving the environment from pollution caused by tires. The tire cutting machine spears the outer and worn-out part of the tire and prevents early pilling of the tire. This attributes to the consistent growth of this market. Moreover, recycling tires has also encouraged auto manufacturers to produce lightweight tires that consist of less heavy tools and rubber, for easy cutting and carving of tires.
SoftwarePosted by
Reuters

Siemens to buy rail software company Sqills in 550 million euro deal

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens is buying rail software company Sqills, the German engineering and technology company said on Thursday, its latest acquisition to expand into high growth markets outside its core activities. The trains-to-industrial software maker will pay an initial 550 million euros ($651.09 million) for Sqills, a software as...
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Indoor Plant Market May See a Big Move | QUINUA ANDINA, GREENVELDT, FIGLI

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Indoor Plant covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Indoor Plant explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are PREMIER PLANTERS, Noviflora, KAKOGIANNAKIS NURSERIES, VALLEY INTERIOR PLANTING, GALEYA, Impulse Plants, GIDROLAST CO., LTD, Capi Europe, INDOOR PLANTS LTD, QUINUA ANDINA, GREENVELDT LTD, VIVAI MARCONI ANTONIO & FIGLI, Donck & FlorAccess.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Luxury Cosmetics Market May See a Big Move | L'Oreal, Revlon, Coty

HTF MI introduces new research on Global Luxury Cosmetics covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Luxury Cosmetics explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Coty Inc., Christian Dior, Revlon, Inc., Puig, Kao Corporation, Shiseido Company, L'Oréal, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG & KOSÉ Corporation.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Product Analytics Market projected to reach $25.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 21.3%

According to a new market research report "Product Analytics Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Mode (Tracking Data, Analyzing Data), End User (Sales & Marketing Professionals, Consumer Engagement), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2021 to USD 25.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the forecast period. Various factors such as growing need to improve customer behavior management to deliver personalized recommendation of products, increasing demand for advanced analytics tools to ensure market competitiveness, and growing adoption of big data and other related technologies are expected to drive the adoption of product analytics solutions and services.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Growing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure and Research will Boost Anti - Inflammatory Cytokines Market, Says Fact.MR

Increasing investments towards healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities for anti-inflammatory cytokines is expected to boost the global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. The increasing rate of approval and commercialization of biopharmaceutical drugs will lead to global anti-inflammatory cytokines market expansion in the coming decade. Changing consumer behaviour by adapting the latest technology and willingness to share data is leading to the adaption of anti-inflammatory cytokines drugs into the market. Global anti-inflammatory cytokines market is expected to generate highest revenue from the indication cancer due to the high prevalence rate.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Usage-Based Insurance Market Report 2021-26: Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group " Usage-Based Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 ", The global usage-based insurance market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues during 2021-2031, States Fact.MR

Increasing incidences of blood vessel inflammatory diseases is a key factor responsible for the growth of the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market. Rising prevalence of metabolic, chronic and circulatory diseases like peripheral arterial disease (PAD) has also increased demand for minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of leukocytoclastic vasculitis. However Increase in healthcare infrastructures led to enhance funding by the leading players on the development of new alternative drugs, on investment in research and development programs for introduction of advance technologies such as the use of MRIMRA devices i.e. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Magnetic Resonance Angiography devices.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

United States Region to Play a Crucial Role in Growth of the Neonatal Dialysis Market, States Fact.MR

Acute kidney failure (AKF) is registered in 6%-24% worldwide. With rising incidence of kidney disease in newborn various manufacturer launching advanced neonatal dialysis machines. For instance, in December 2020. Medtronic plc announced launch of the Carpediem™ Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine for use in acute kidney injury, hemofiltration therapy and hemodialysis in the U.S. The increasing demand for better treatment option for acute kidney disease in infants is anticipated to boost the market growth for neonatal dialysis market across the globe.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Mining Explosive Market To See Extraordinary Growth | Solar Industries, Orica-Nitro, Dyno Nobel

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Mining Explosive covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Mining Explosive explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Orica-Nitro, Dyno Nobel, Kapeks, MKEK, Solar Industries India Ltd (SIIL), YAVASCALAR AS & K?rl?o?lu.
RetailLas Vegas Herald

E-commerce to be Fastest Growing Sales Channel for Finasteride Market, States Fact.MR

Increasing concern levels over aesthetic look are having a significant positive impact on the global finasteride market to improvise hair growth patterns. There has been a significant rise of finasteride adoption rate in regions like Europe where concern for aesthetics are higher as compared to other regions. Increasing competition from China is also one of the key trends of global finasteride market where Chinese pharmaceutical market has grown drastically over a while.
ApparelLas Vegas Herald

Resellers Luxury Watches Market is Going to Boom: Farfetch, SKYMALL, Net-a-Porter

The Resellers Luxury Watches Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Resellers Luxury Watches industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Farfetch, Al Tayer Group, Farfetch, Yoox Net-A-Porter, Secoo, SKYMALL, Moda Operandi, Net-a-Porter, MATCHESFASHION.COM & Tmall.
Las Vegas Herald

Behavioral Health Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- CareTech, Acadia, Ascension Seton

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Behavioral Health Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Behavioral Health Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Universal Health Services, Inc, Promises Behavioral Health, Ascension Seton, Behavioral Health Network, Inc, Pyramid Healthcare, CareTech Holdings PLC, North Range Behavioral Health, The MENTOR Network, Acadia Healthcare & Strategic Behavioral Health etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Behavioral Health for the foreseeable future.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Diamond and Gemstone Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

The latest released study on Global Diamond and Gemstone Market aims to delivers detailed qualitative and statistical insights covering complete value chain from upstream to downstream. Lot many Chinese companies have been able to establish vast scales of operations, conquering domestic Diamond and Gemstone markets and making inroads into global distribution channels. Some of the companies like Poh Kong Holding Bhd, Habib Jewels, CITIGEMS, Chow Sang Sang, TSL, De Beers, OM Diamond, Tasaki, Golden Dew, Graff, Chow Tai Fook, Tiffany, Luk Fook Jewellery, Harry Winston, Jubilee Diamond, Soo Kee, Hearts On Fire, Pandora, Lee Hwa, Van Cleef & Arpels, Swarovski AG, Tomei Group, Jinghua Diamond, Lee Seng Jewelry, Cartier & DeGem are scaling up and extending their industrial value chain.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

High Strength Concrete Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

The latest released study on Global High Strength Concrete Market aims to delivers detailed qualitative and statistical insights covering complete value chain from upstream to downstream. Lot many Chinese companies have been able to establish vast scales of operations, conquering domestic High Strength Concrete markets and making inroads into global distribution channels. Some of the companies like Sika Group, U.S. Concrete Inc., Sakrete, AfriSam, Lafarge, UltraTech Cement Limited, Hope Construction Materials, BASF SE, Tarmac (CRH), The QUIKRETE Companies, CEMEX Group & Clayton Block Co. are scaling up and extending their industrial value chain.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Email Hosting Services Market to Witness Major Growth by 2026 | GoDaddy, Alphabet, Zoho

Global Email Hosting Services Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Email Hosting Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon.com Inc., Vodien Internet Solutions Pte Ltd., OVH Groupe SAS, Rackspace US Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., UnitedÂ InternetÂ AG, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp. & Alphabet Inc..
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Green Bond Verification Market Future Growth Outlook | Kestrel Verifier, DNV-GL, NSF

The Latest Released Green Bond Verification market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Green Bond Verification market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Green Bond Verification market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Trucost, TUV NORD, EY, Bureau Veritas, SynTao Green Finance, Kestrel Verifier, DNV-GL, NSF International & KPMG.

