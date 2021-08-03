Cancel
Politics

‘The ideal minimum wage is $0.00.’ Leading candidate to replace Newsom wants no requirement

By Lara Korte
Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia workers currently earn a minimum of $13 or $14 an hour, but Larry Elder says he’d get rid of a legal baseline altogether. “For somebody who’s never run a business to tell business people... ‘I’m going to jack up your price of labor, and you’re going to deal with it,’ to me, it’s offensive,” said Elder, a longtime conservative talk radio host and leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election this fall.

California StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

New Polling Shows California’s Gov. Newsom In Real Trouble

American liberals’ two favorite governors are in deep [fill in your favorite euphemism for excrement]. New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently escaped a Justice Department investigation of his policy of shuttling COVID-sick seniors back into nursing homes, only to be effectively buried by confirmation of 11 sexual harassment allegations by the state attorney general, a fellow Democrat who seems to be eyeing her own run for the governor’s mansion.
ElectionsSFGate

John Cox had a wild night at the first Gavin Newsom recall debate

The first debate in the Gavin Newsom recall election went pretty much according to plan (the various candidates blasted Newsom and offered their own solutions on homelessness, crime, COVID-19 and other issues), although John Cox — he of 1,000-pound bear and giant ball of garbage fame — was a bit, er, spicier than expected.
California StateHuffingtonPost

Democrats Fret About Effort To Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom

National Democrats are growing increasingly anxious about the effort to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), urging voters in the deep blue state to get engaged ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election or risk a Republican taking office. “It’s a big worry,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who uses crowdsourced...
ElectionsPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: New Poll Shows Newsom Facing Near Dead Heat in Recall Election

MARTINEZ (KPIX) — California Governor Gavin Newsom could be facing a dead heat in the recall election next month, according to a newly released poll. A recent Emerson College poll posed the question to 1,000 registered voters. Of those who responded, 48 percent were against the recall and 46 percent were for recalling Newsom. The Delta variant has the coronavirus concerns looming over California once again. The next few weeks are filled with uncertainties and another election impacted by the ongoing pandemic. “Getting close. 42 days until Election Day,” said Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper, who preparing to mail out ballots to...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Cuomo, Newsom, and Bowser would all be replaced by Democrats. Why continue to defend them?

After his disastrous nursing home policy led to COVID-19 killing more than 10,000 nursing home residents, New York Attorney General Letitia James found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of state and federal law. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election next month, with the polls narrowing his fate to a dead heat. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has resorted to calling this reporter a "right-wing wingnut" after Washington Examiner reports showed her violating the indoor mask mandate she imposed on her city.
ElectionsNewsweek

Gavin Newsom Holds Narrow Lead in Recall: Poll

California Governor Gavin Newsom holds a narrow lead in the state's recall election, according to the latest poll from Emerson College, which suggests a tightening race. The poll found that 48 percent of respondents said they would vote to keep Newsom, a Democrat, while 46 percent said they would vote to recall him. Six percent of voters were undecided.
Homelesscrescentcitytimes.com

If Newsom is recalled, Larry Elder leads the pack.

According to an LA Times poll July 30th, Larry Elder is leading the pack of candidates running for Governor should Newsom be recalled. Up until a month ago, I had never heard of Larry Elder. But now he’s all over the news. 69 years old. He lacks political experience, but has plenty of common sense and intelligence. His net worth is $16 million. Divorced with no children. His top three concerns:

