W.Va. Schools Will Soon Receive Back-To-School Mask Guidance
The West Virginia Department of Education will hold a press conference Wednesday to address back-to-school guidance for all 55 county school districts. Across the country and in West Virginia, parents and teachers are asking whether kids under 12 should be masked in schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week recommending "universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of [COVID-19] vaccination status."www.wvpublic.org
