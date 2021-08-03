W.Va. Schools Will Soon Receive Back-To-School Mask Guidance

Parents who qualify for P-EBT program for their children are asked to apply in anticipation of federal approval for this school year. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and Department of Education are requesting that parent who qualify for, but do not currently receive, free or reduced-price lunches to apply for those benefits with their schools or school districts by Friday, July 30, 2021 in anticipation of federal approval of Louisiana’s Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program.