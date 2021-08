Bachelor Nation is still coming down from the intense breakup between Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo on Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, which—in case you missed it—was a huge mess. TLDR, Greg told Katie that he loved her and reacted suuuuuper badly when she was unable to reciprocate his feelings. And even though Katie a) explained she was waiting to say "I love you" until there was just one man left standing, and b) tried to reassure Greg in a buncha other ways, he ended up leaving. Like, very dramatically. To the point where Katie has seemingly called him out for gaslighting her.