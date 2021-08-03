Cancel
San Andreas, CA

Richard W. Mills

Calaveras Enterprise
 4 days ago

Richard W Mills, 87, of San Andreas, was born on Dec. 6, 1934, at 9:50 a.m. He passed away on July 31, 2021 at Mark Twain Medical Center. Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

