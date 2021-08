Mike Hawkins still remembers the devastation in Whitehaven, Cumbria, when Haig Colliery was closed in 1986.His father John was one of almost 200,000 pit workers who were made redundant as mines across the country were mothballed during the 1980s.“People here had to scratch a living for years,” the 56-year-old councillor and mental health worker said. “Dad was one of the lucky ones because he managed to get work [at Sellafield nuclear power plant] pretty soon after but there were other people who never worked again after that.”Almost four decades on, the hurt in such mining communities – spread across...