Waverly police, area sheriffs' logs

July 22: At 3:08 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of First Street Southeast. According to the accident report, Tom Allan Joecken, 48, of Readlyn, was northbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier and had stopped for southbound traffic to pass while Cheryl Calease Fox, 54, of Waverly, was parked or parking in a 2013 Toyota Highlander Limited along the side of the roadway. Calease Fox then backed up and struck the front of the Impala, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Calease Fox was cited for unsafe backing.