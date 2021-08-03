Cancel
Denton, TX

Study this fall will determine if some Denton roads need different speed limits

By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com
Buy Now Motorists drive on Forrestridge Drive on Tuesday. Denton staff will study speed limits on several streets this year, including a speed study on Forrestridge during Sept. 12-18. Jeff Woo/DRC

Speed studies for different roads in Denton are currently done on an as-requested basis, but this fall Denton will have a larger-scale study as city engineers begin a more comprehensive study looking at speed limit compliance.

Such studies examine whether certain roads in Denton need new speed limits or traffic-calming measures, like more signs warning of the speed limit.

“As traffic is normalizing, we’ll collect on a citywide basis,” said Chandra Muruganandham, a traffic engineer with the city. “We will evaluate where speeding occurs and do targeted improvements with coordination.”

This speed study was initially set to happen last year but was postponed because the COVID-19 pandemic altered traffic patterns. In a recent city report to City Council, staff noted speed studies conducted along Southridge Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue, Evers Parkway and Cobblestone Row, and Forrestridge Drive.

A Friday report said these roads will be part of the study in the fall since these studies were conducted last year at the height of the pandemic. The study on Forrestridge is currently scheduled for Sept. 12-18. City staff haven’t yet finalized which other roads they’ll study.

“We want to have an accurate representation of the most factual condition of the road,” said Rebecca Diviney, the city’s director of capital projects. “During COVID last year when people were working from home, there were less folks on the road [and] in some cases, folks were driving faster. The results [from last year] may not be as accurate based on the everyday occurrence versus a skewed data presentation based on last year.”

To study drivers’ speeds, Muruganandham said the firm they’ve partnered with uses cameras that they can post on streets to detect how fast drivers are going. If 15% of drivers are going above the posted speed limit, that’s when city engineers would see whether the road needs a different speed limit or traffic-calming measures.

These measures include more signs, speed bumps, police presence and flashing traffic lights around a speed limit sign to remind drivers to follow the posted speed limit. Diviney said they try not to move forward with speed bumps to allow emergency access vehicles better mobility on streets.

But all streets aren’t evaluated equally.

“Residential [streets] would be different from collector or arterial,” Diviney said. “We look at the classification and then determine.”

Residential streets run through neighborhoods, while arterial streets are major roadways — like Loop 288 — that have higher speed limits. Collector streets — such as McKinney Street — connect residential and arterial streets. Arterial streets have the highest speed limits of the three, and collector streets are be a step below.

City engineers have about $80,000 set aside specifically for the study, which will take about eight months to complete and another two months for staff to review the data.

