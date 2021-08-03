Madison Black Restaurant Week to highlight nearly 40 Black-owned food businesses
The sixth annual Madison Black Restaurant Week is celebrating nearly 40 restaurants, food carts, caterers and specialty food service providers on Aug. 8-15. According to a release, businesses across Madison and surrounding cities will be participating in Black Restaurant Week hosted by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. There will be pop-up kitchen events and a Black Restaurant Week Bingo.www.channel3000.com
