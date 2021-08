We're just about a week into training camp and a day away from the first preseason game of 2021. It has been an action-packed week. For some, that's good news, like rookie quarterbacks who were brought in to reverse the fortunes of floundering franchises. For at least one playoff contender, though, the news has been anything but. The Indianapolis Colts received a hammer blow, double whammy of injuries when both Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson required surgery on their injured feet.