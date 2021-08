In today’s NHL rumors rundown, outside of a few updates on player signings and trades, there’s also news on the NHL salary cap which, according to a report from NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, is expected to rise $1 million to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets might be running into salary cap problems and some moves could come as a result, the Minnesota Wild aren’t sure what to do with Kevin Fiala and the Pittsburgh Penguins are getting calls about one of their defensemen.