Today In Retail: Simon CEO Says Malls Mistreated During COVID; BigCommerce Names Preferred BNPL Provider

When the pandemic shutdown hit last year, like it or not, apparel merchants had to face that they weren’t essential retailers. Old Navy had more than 1,200 stores in North America and each had to close its doors. It was originally expected to be a two-week closure, but obviously COVID-19 had other plans for the U.S. and the rest of the world. Old Navy, of course, views clothes as a central product. And the shutdown posed a true sink or swim moment. “We already had buy online/pickup in store for quite some time,” said Sarah Wallis, Old Navy’s head of e-commerce,...