Today In Retail: Simon CEO Says Malls Mistreated During COVID; BigCommerce Names Preferred BNPL Provider
In today’s top retail news, Simon Property Group CEO David Simon says the mall is a safe place to be despite a rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., while BigCommerce and Sezzle are making buy now, pay later (BNPL) news — albeit on a smaller scale than some other companies (looking at you, Square and Afterpay). Also, Under Armour’s eCommerce sales dropped 18 percent last quarter even as the company beat analysts’ expectations.www.pymnts.com
