Football

Only facing 'misdemeanor punishment,' Almost killed a mailman, who was

By UVAFan2626
 6 days ago

Injured seriously enough to have to be out of work for months, his truck having been slammed into by this Clemson player at 115 mph. Will be interesting to see what 'misdemeanor punishment' looks like at Clemson. Conduct like this merits a lot tougher punishment than ordinary misdemeanors, like possessing alcohol underage or trespassing. Clemson shouldn't waste another minute announcing some pretty tough consequences.

