Only facing 'misdemeanor punishment,' Almost killed a mailman, who was

The extremely long ACC GoR term does make ACC schools less attractive to the SEC and B1G. Waiting 4 years for the media rights of Texas and Oklahoma is probably acceptable to the SEC, but waiting 15 years for media rights of Clemson and Florida State to kick in would be playing a very long game indeed. And if the GoR stays intact and Clemson moves to the SEC and has to play an SEC schedule immediately but has to wait 15 years to start getting SEC level money, that would be the worst of all outcomes for them.