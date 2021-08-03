Cancel
Environment

FORECAST: Midweek rain, before a return of heat and higher humidity

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mark Dixon says the rain makes a comeback this week. Here's his Tuesday evening forecast.

Mark Dixon
