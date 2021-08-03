FORECAST: Midweek rain, before a return of heat and higher humidity

Well it was a comfortable start to August in the Susquehanna Valley. As a storm off the east coast pulls out to sea our skies will continue to clear tonight as we drop to the low 60s. Thursday still looks comfortable (by August standards) as high pressure moves in and gives us a northerly flow, with sunshine we'll get back into the mid 80s. Starting Friday our flow will turn to the south and we'll first feel the humidity then the heat. We could see a few showers or storms on Saturday but the weekend looks mainly dry as we heat up toward 90 on Sunday. We expect another heat wave to take hold next week with 90 degree heat each day and just the spotty shower or storm around in the afternoon. Check back with us to give you the best chances of rain next week.