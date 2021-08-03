Single game tickets

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – With the start of the Little League Baseball® World Series just weeks away, Little League International has announced its official admission policy for the 2021 Little League Baseball® World Series on August 19-29. “After a very difficult year and a half, we are looking forward to bringing back this year’s event and welcoming 16 incredible baseball teams from across the nation to Williamsport to participate in the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “Annually, fans from around the world come together here in Williamsport, and based on the guidance from our medical consultants, we are pleased to be able to allow a limited number of spectators to experience this year’s World Series, in addition to those from the communities these teams represent, and provide an opportunity to welcome families, friends, and fans, in a limited and safe capacity, to enjoy the Little League Baseball World Series.”