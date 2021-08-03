Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

I think that is a good supposition...

By The Hook Joined:
sportswar.com
 2 days ago

One that some of us made when the ACC signed a 20-year contract based on a soon to be outdated financial/distribution model. We were pooh-poohed by those that know better. lol.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAsportswar.com

I think this is correct

We have seen CTB go back and forth before if there is a player he really likes a lot (London Perrantes comes to mind), so I wouldn't rule anything out, but at this point it is my feeling as well is that the focus is on 3s and 4s with point guards being a focus now in 2023.
sportswar.com

I think this has legs

Adding Penn State with Notre Dame would get the ACC in Big 10 Money Arena. This would be the window. Espn would definitelty find more value in Penn State to ACC and get a fox and nbc properties. Espn would love to see this with the new super SEC.
College Sportssportswar.com

I was thinking of all the "checkmate" 2010 posts....

That assured everyone that Jim Delany had "checkmated" ND into joining the Big Ten, the multitude of "when the conferences make more money than ND, the Irish will join a conference" type posts or the "this will finally force ND to join a conference" posts I have seen over the years on the web.
NBAtigernet.com

Anthony Simmons is THE definitive #41 whenever I think of

Other posts from getting that spot. "It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to make sheep ferocious." What conference will we be in over the next 2 years? Expanded ACC or SEC?. Or could we have a merger of ACC &...
tigernet.com

I think that I am better than Dabo!

So glad this guy came to Clemson... I was in college in 1969 (plus one for me) I have always been a Clemson guy (plus two for me) I graduated from Clemson with a Ph.D. from Clemson (plus three for me) Dabo knows college football. I think I know college...
NBAsportswar.com

I think we should win that game...

Obviously, we have better talent. I'm just not sure comparing that to a group of Mongolian players, many of whom just started playing basketball, is a fair comparison, given that the Nigerian team has eight current NBA players on it. Should we beat them, given that I think they are mostly role players? Sure. But a team of professionals who have been playing high level basketball for their entire lives can certainly win without it being a cataclysmic loss.
NFLsportswar.com

I think the offense will be much more solid

Armstrong with a bit more consistency and RBs getting the ball more I think make us more steady and ball control capable. Defense won't be worse and probably will be considerably better in the back end, but might still be iffy in the pass rush. I'm talking myself into a 9 win ceiling 6 win floor with very good chances for 8.
sportswar.com

I think they are on the right path with that

The “leftovers” from B12, PAC and ACC can survive by joining forces. The exact makeup depends on the B1G and what they do. But there are multiple versions available that provide a way for east, Midwest and west teams to combine into one entity with 28-32 teams roughly. The whole...
Sportssportswar.com

I think most actually do

Even in the high-paying pro sports, I think they care. But in the obscure sports that we only see every four years? Hell yeah they care. They run over and grab an American flag to run around even these empty arenas. They tear up on the podium while the Star Spangled Banner plays (one of the few times a grown man can cry).
NFLtigernet.com

I think a closer analogy would be - TL was trying to

Had waited until he arrived at the stadium for the ohio state game last season and then announced that he was feeling a lot of anxiety and fear of getting injured by those defensive ends and linebackers who were intent on breaking him in two, so he wasn’t going to play. Those are legit concerns, to say the least. Would he have been a hero for doing that?
College Sportssportswar.com

I like this line of thinking.

Doing this would essentially make college and pro sports a direct competitor, which I personally like because then college sports can stop pretending like they are still amateur sports. Plus it would eliminate the essential monopoly they each enjoy. But for that reason I doubt it would ever happen, at least not willingly.
College Sportssmokingmusket.com

What I Think About Conference Expansion

Is anyone else experiencing deja vu? I swear, we just went through this whole thing, not that long ago and once again the Mountaineers find themselves in the middle of the another imploding conference after the premiere football team(s) are departing for greener pastures. This time it is the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns instead of the Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies but the effects are still quite the same - the death of a conference and the remaining teams quickly trying to find a lifeboat from the sinking ship they are standing on.
Sportssportswar.com

I think “great guy” might be pushing it.

Breschi is the classic guy you’d like to go have a beer with, and that resonates with many a kid and parent, but he’s also a great salesmen. He was first on board in recruiting middle schoolers which left a bad taste in many a mouth. How he continually gets these top level AAs to be ok with riding the bench or getting recruited over is a mystery to me. There is no reason I can see why UNC has consistently out recruited UVa since his arrival when you looks at the schools and programs. Certainly, Lars is more of an acquired taste, some may even call him high-strung or eccentric, but he seems incredibly genuine. I hope that starts to resonate with more and more kids, especially given, you know, two straight natties. Not saying recent classes were not strong, but seeing programs like Penn State and the like getting more AAs is a bit strange. Dom’s classes up until his last few years were consistently ranked in the top 3. I think Lars can be that can of recruiter without turning into Breschi.
sportswar.com

I think that ND will find opponents

The ACC is on the hook for five games per year. I think that USC, Stanford and Navy will play ND. That is 8 games. I don't think it will be a huge problem.
Sportssportswar.com

Yes, I think so.

Was that the 3-pt play to stop the run by Germany. Sux that ESPN cut it! ** -- D.C.Scott 08/03/2021 8:16PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NBAsportswar.com

I think it's two things...

1) Most of the best centers in the NBA are not American. Towns, Ayton, Jokic, Sabonis, Gobert, etc. 2) Given that, I think they're trying to play small and flexible with Green and Adebayo. Mixed results.
sportswar.com

I think I speak bourbonstreet....

I don't know Coach Fuente, but from what I've seen he seems personable enough to close. I guess my overall point is that street cred/swag etc. don't really matter as much as you would think. I will keep dropping names. Mike Locksley had serious cred and major connections and flamed out as an HC at Maryland. I just don't see evidence that it matters. If Jackson State somehow signs a top 50 recruiting class. I'll eat my words. Because no HC in football has more swag than Deion Sanders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy