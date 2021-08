Unless you’re a dating wizard and can find your soulmate after two swipes (TBH, good for you), then there’s a good chance you might end up meeting someone and liking them a whole lot more than they like you. While, yeah, it sucks when that happens, you can’t force someone to develop feelings for you. Feelings aren't intentional. They just happen. And that’s precisely why figuring out how to get over someone who doesn’t like you back is so difficult. You can’t force them to love you any more than you can find a cure for how to not like someone.