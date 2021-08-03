Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longmont, CO

Dougherty Museum in Longmont opens for the season Friday, Aug. 6.

bouldercounty.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during August. Boulder County, Colo. - The Dougherty Museum in Longmont opens for the season Friday, Aug. 6. The museum is home to a collection of beautifully restored antique automobiles dating as far back as 100 years. Many are in running order. Several Stanley Steamers, used to take guests up to the Stanley Hotel, are also on display. The museum also has musical instruments, phonographs, farming equipment, and other antiques.

www.bouldercounty.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Longmont, CO
Longmont, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Longmont, CO
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Antiques#The Dougherty Museum#The Stanley Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy