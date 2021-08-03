Dougherty Museum in Longmont opens for the season Friday, Aug. 6.
Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during August. Boulder County, Colo. - The Dougherty Museum in Longmont opens for the season Friday, Aug. 6. The museum is home to a collection of beautifully restored antique automobiles dating as far back as 100 years. Many are in running order. Several Stanley Steamers, used to take guests up to the Stanley Hotel, are also on display. The museum also has musical instruments, phonographs, farming equipment, and other antiques.www.bouldercounty.org
