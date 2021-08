There are other VT QBs who, I think, are perfectly capable of putting up 21 points (given the VT roster and opponents). That doesn't suggest that they'd make the same plays that Vick made. So the MaM play isn't really relevant. It was just a thought exercise to suggest that there was no game (other than the MNC) that would require the VT QB to carry the team on his back and lead the team to gobs of points in order to win. That wasn't needed at any point during the season. Therefore, one could argue that other QBs could've realistically produced the same 11-0 record. I don't think that's a crazy stretch to say.