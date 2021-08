Just as we’re getting into the heart of the summer, taking vacations, spending time at the beach or people, and just enjoying the warmer weather, there are also back-to-school sales popping up and they’re honestly too good to deny. One big back-to-school shopping hack that we’re loving this year is shopping back-to-school supply bundles. Instead of shopping for the items on your kids’ lists piece by piece, these bundles come stocked with the essentials — like pens, markers, pencils, and more — so you can just grab the set and go! Even better: We found this great Back to School All in One Bundle at Costco for just $9.99!