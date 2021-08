The landscape of college football is up in the air. With Texas and Oklahoma making the move from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC, teams and conferences have been rumored to make all sorts of moves. The Big 12 could disband. It could double in size. It could stay as is. West Virginia could end up in the ACC, the Big 12, the AAC, or in some sort of weird alliance with the Pac 12. Fans and pundits are discussing all sorts of options, and current members of the football program are no different in their curiosity. That's left Head Coach Neal Brown having to deal with that issue with his team and, on Friday, he explained just how he is addressing it with them.