Nicaragua's main opposition alliance hit out at authorities on Wednesday after revealing its candidate for the vice presidency has been held under house arrest without any justification. Former beauty queen Berenice Quezada "was told by judicial authorities and the public ministry that from now on she was under house arrest without access to telephone communications and with restricted movement," said the Citizen's Alliance for Liberty (CXL) on its Twitter account. The CXL said the 27-year-old had been told she is "barred from running for public office" and must remain at her home in the capital Managua under police guard. Quezada, who was Miss Nicaragua in 2017, was a surprise choice for running mate for the CXL's presidential candidate Oscar Sobalvarro.